Centre trashes media reports on water charges for farmers under MCAD Scheme

New Delhi, June 28 The Centre on Saturday refuted media reports that farmers would be required to pay water charges under the pilot project related to the ‘Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management Scheme’ being rolled out to enhance irrigation efficiency.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, that certain sections of the media have reported, inaccurately and misleadingly, that farmers will now be required to pay charges for the use of water under a new scheme being piloted by the Government of India,” the official statement said.

“The Ministry would like to categorically clarify that the pilot project in question pertains to the ‘Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) Scheme’ under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY). This initiative is aimed at enhancing irrigation efficiency, ensuring equitable distribution of water, and promoting the use of modern technology such as pressurised pipeline networks, IoT devices, and SCADA systems to ensure effective water management and transparency in distribution,” the statement explained.

The statement clarified that there is absolutely no provision under this pilot project, nor any directive from the Government of India, to necessarily impose user charges on farmers for water usage. During the recent press conference, this point was raised multiple times by members of the media and was clearly clarified by Minister of Jalshakti C.R. Patil, the statement pointed out.

It further emphasised that both ‘agriculture’ and ‘water’ are State subjects under the Constitution of India. Accordingly, any decision regarding the collection of user charges—if at all—from Water User Associations (WUAs) or beneficiaries of this scheme shall rest solely with the respective State Governments implementing the scheme.

The Ministry said it urges all stakeholders, including media outlets, to verify facts before publishing such reports, which may create unnecessary panic or confusion among the farming community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor