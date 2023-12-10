Centre trying to intimidate Kejriwal as his popularity is rising: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said the Central government is trying to intimidate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as his popularity has been increasing across the country.

AAP Delhi unit Vice President and party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav on Sunday conducted a door-to-door 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign in the Matiala Assembly constituency.

Yadav interacted with people, asking if Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, should he resign from his post? Should the government be run from jail or not?

"The Narendra Modi-led government has once again laid a new trap to put AAP leaders in jail. Due to Arvind Kejriwal's increasing popularity across the country, the Modi government is trying to intimidate him with the ED and CBI to stop him. The BJP now wants to put him in jail. I want to tell the Modi government that only those who have done something wrong fear the ED and CBI. of the ED and CBI. The AAP is an honest party," said Yadav.

"If due to our honesty, we have to go to jail, we won't even think for a moment. Our fight against the Modi government is to save the country. Today, the youth in the country lack jobs, the health and education systems are in a bad state, farmers are troubled, and there are no jobs for the youth," he added.

"The BJP is jealous because if they are not doing good work, how can any other government do? I want to tell the BJP that good intentions are necessary for good work, something only the AAP possesses," he said.

Yadav further said that "the way central agencies are being controlled is a matter of grave concern".

