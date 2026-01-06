Centre undermining Haryana’s interests, state sitting mute: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh, Jan 6 Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday said the Central government “is undermining Haryana’s interests and the state government is sitting mute”.

He said the Centre and the state BJP government “are completely ignoring and neglecting Haryana's rights”. He demanded Haryana be designated as the host or co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics announced by the Government of India.

“We have decided that we will not remain silent; we will fight for Haryana's rights from Parliament to the streets,” Deepender told the media in Chandigarh.

Accompanying two dozen MLAs and four MPs, the Congress MP levelled allegations against the Centre. He said Haryana, a state that brings 50 per cent of the medals to India from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics, has been ignored.

“In the past four Olympics, Haryana athletes won more than half of the country's total medals. In the last Olympics, approximately 25 per cent of the athletes were from Haryana. We are proud that since 2006, Haryana has contributed 50 per cent of the medals and 25 per cent of the athletes in all the Games, including the Olympics,” he said.

“However, when our country was given the opportunity to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the BJP government at the Centre did not choose Haryana as the host state. Instead, Gujarat was selected. Crores will now be invested in Ahmedabad for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and sports infrastructure will be built. If this same sports infrastructure, stadiums, and development had been spent in Haryana, lakhs of crores would have been spent here,” he pointed out.

He said every state in India has its own characteristics, its own successes, and its own strengths, and the Indian government should make decisions based on these characteristics. “When it comes to sportspersons, Haryana's athletes have also left no stone unturned in bringing glory to the country.” Talking about the gross injustice to the people of Haryana in financial allocations, he said Haryana has the highest GST collection in the country, and also has the highest toll collection.

“However, Haryana receives the lowest budget allocation in the country. The central government collects a total of 7.10 per cent of GST from Haryana, but in return, Haryana receives only 1.009 per cent, the lowest in the entire country,” he said.

“This means, the Central government is taking Rs 7 from Haryana and giving back only Re 1. When Member of Parliament Varun Mulana asked a question in Parliament regarding MNREGA works, the answer revealed shocking information: more than 8 lakh MNREGA workers are registered and active in Haryana, but in 2024-25, only 2,191 families received 100 days of work,” he pointed out.

“The provisions of the new Act have put the very existence of MNREGA into question. To protect the rights of MNREGA workers and to fight for their rights, we will now take this fight to the streets, reaching out to every worker,” the junior Hooda added.

