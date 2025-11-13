Centre welcomes suggestions to enrich draft National Labour and Employment Policy

New Delhi, Nov 13 The government on Thursday said that draft Shram Shakti Niti-2025 (National Labour and Employment Policy of India) would be finalised only after incorporating suitable improvements suggested over several rounds of consultation, with focus on workers' welfare.

Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a tripartite consultation on the draft Shram Shakti Niti- 2025 with representatives of employers' associations and Central Trade Unions (CTUs), here.

Mandaviya underlined that the collective aim was to collaborate effectively to create the best possible vision document for an equitable and resilient world of work.

Emphasising that the shared intent of all stakeholders was ensuring the welfare of workers and protecting their interests, he welcomed suggestions on the draft Policy from the representatives of employers’ associations and trade unions.

Their suggestions, reflecting their extensive experience in their respective domains, would go a long way in enriching the policy, the minister said.

Mandaviya further stated that the draft policy was open to modifications based on inputs from stakeholders.

Representatives from all CTUs and employer groups appreciated the Ministry’s efforts and initiative in formulating a forward-looking, comprehensive policy framework.

They welcomed the vision and mission of the policy, its strong grounding in the Constitution and its alignment with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CTUs reiterated their earlier suggestions and offered additional ideas to further strengthen worker protection, social security delivery, grievance redress, and employment opportunities. Employer bodies contributed perspectives on promoting innovation, enabling job creation, simplifying compliance, and improving ease of doing business while ensuring fair working conditions.

According to the ministry, the meeting ended on a positive and collaborative note, with broad confidence that the final Shram Shakti Niti-2025 will emerge as a robust, forward-looking, and inclusive framework to guide India’s labour governance in the years ahead.

