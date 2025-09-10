Centre will leave no stone unturned in alleviating suffering of flood-hit people, says Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, Sep 10 A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore after reviewing relief operations in flood-hit Punjab, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said the Central government, in collaboration with the state, would leave no stone unturned in alleviating the hardships of the affected people.

"The Prime Minister assured me that he would provide maximum help to Punjab," the Governor said.

After an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the morning, the Governor told the media that the water level had started to recede, but the damage to houses and crops was enormous.

After meeting ailing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a private hospital in Mohali, near here, the Governor said while returning from Pathankot to Chandigarh, he conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

"Although the water level has started to recede, the damage to houses and crops is extremely extensive. The central government, in collaboration with the state government, will leave no stone unturned in alleviating the hardships of the affected people," he said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and his Cabinet colleagues condemning Prime Minister Modi's package, calling it a "cruel joke" on the flood-ravaged people.

"The PM's visit was nothing more than a photo-op. After weeks of our state battling an unprecedented natural calamity, the Prime Minister has finally responded with an aid package that is a pittance. The losses incurred by our farmers, labourers, poor people, businesses, and infrastructure run into tens of thousands of crores," Cheema said in a statement.

Justifying the package announcement, the Governor said the Centre initially gave a grant.

"More grants will come after the Central teams visit Punjab to assess the actual loss. After assessment, whatever additional assistance is possible, whether for people, homes, or livestock, will also be provided. The situation overall is positive," he said.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, who surveyed the flood-affected and provided assistance of Rs 1,600 crore, in addition to the Rs 12,000 already in the state relief fund.

Governor Kataria said he landed in Chandigarh from Pathankot and went straight to meet the Chief Minister.

"The Chief Minister said that his health is much better. I also shared with him my conversation with Prime Minister Modi, which was positive in every respect," the Governor said.

Responding to the financial aid announcement, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said when the state has suffered losses worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore, the Centre's announcement amounts to less than eight per cent of the damages - a fraction of what the state urgently requires.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor