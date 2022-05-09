Centre working holistically in healthcare, says Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Central Government is working holistically in the health sector with focus on preventive healthcare.

The Health Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) block at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said, "Whose responsibility it is to ensure health facilities for the people? State Governments, Central Government and Health workers force... We are all stakeholders...It is the demand of time to make health accessible and affordable."

The Union Health Minister further said that Jan Bhagidari is very important for the implementation of any action plan, programme, or scheme made by the Government of India.

"We need to make the health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly. The patient only comes for treatment in the hospital, not to fight. We should always keep in heart the feeling of the nation first. We should think that as a student, how can I serve my country. Our ways can be different, but, our goal is the same - Nation First. If we will work with this vision, this new OPD/IPD building will be worshipped like a temple," he added.

Mandaviya said that the country has moved away from a token to a total approach.

"Today, under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the health sector and also to emphasize on preventive caregiving priority to modern treatment facilities. Along with reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors rapidly," he said.

The Health Minister said that the country has to work together with a vision of how India's Health Infrastructure will be when we will complete 100 years of independence.

"We need to think holistically and make the roadmap for the long-term. This year, when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we need to work together with a vision of how India's Health Infrastructure will be when we will complete 100 years of independence," Mandaviya said.

He further said that states play a very crucial role in the implementation of any programme made by the Centre.

"During the latest 3-days Chintan Shivir, held at Kevadia, Gujarat, all State Health Ministers shared their best practices and had a very fruitful discussion about how can we make it universal," he added

Mandaviya said that during Chintan Shivir all health ministers across the country and the Union Health Ministry discussed the roadmap of the health sector for the next 25 years.

"All states are implementing one or the other best practice - how can it be implemented universally - it was discussed extensively and on the basis of that a roadmap of the health sector will be drafted for the next 25 years," he added.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "I am fully confident that new OPD and IPD block will be helpful in providing affordable and best healthcare services to patients."

Dr Ram Chander, Director Professor of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), said that the hospital will now also have OPD facilities, medicines, investigations and consultations on Sunday.

"There will be a patient-friendly environment under one roof all clinical departments will be started, and we will also have OPD facilities, medicines, investigations and consultations on Sunday," said Dr Chander.

He further said that the Kalawati saran Institute of Medical Sciences for Children which is the only Central Government Children's hospital will soon have more than 1000 beds.

"The project is underway to increase beds for paediatric patients. We will have more than 1000 beds of paediatric patients. Currently, Kalawati saran Institute has 320 beds," Dr Chander added.

The new OPD and IPD block was inaugurated by Mansukh Mandaviya and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

All the departments of the hospital like surgery, gynaecology, and Medicine will shift to the new block of the hospital and the old building will be vacated.

The new IPD Block will increase the bed strength of LHMC from 877 to more than 1000 beds.

The IPD Block houses an additional highly sophisticated CT scanner.

The new multi-speciality OPD Block has additional facilities for holistic health care including all medical and surgical specialities, Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy & Homeopathy.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General Health Services, Dr Ram Chandra, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College, faculty members, staff and students of the institution were present at the inauguration event.

( With inputs from ANI )

