Centre's bumper gift of Rs 3,705 crore to Karnataka for Vijayadashami: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Oct 2 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that after presenting the "next generation GST reforms", the Central Government has now extended a festive gift of additional tax devolution to all states, including Karnataka, on the occasion of Dusshera and Diwali.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister Joshi stated, "As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Finance Ministry has released a total of Rs 1,01,603 crore in additional tax devolution funds to all 28 state governments, including Karnataka."

To accelerate capital expenditure of the states and to provide financial support for development and welfare works, the Central Government released this advance installment of a total of Rs 1,01,603 crore to all 28 states on Wednesday night, Joshi stated.

The additional share of tax devolution will be released along with the normal monthly allocation scheduled for October 10.

He advised the state governments to utilise these funds appropriately for development works.

Farmers in Karnataka have been badly affected due to excessive rain. From North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka to other parts of the state, farmers have suffered major crop losses.

In this situation, the Centre has provided support price benefits for various crops. He urged the state government to ensure these benefits reach the farmers properly.

Just a few days ago, the Centre had specifically directed procurement at support prices for tur, urad, soybean, and groundnut for the benefit of Karnataka's farmers.

Now, it has further increased the support prices of various crops, including pulses in the upcoming rabi season, to extend relief to farmers, he said.

For the forthcoming rabi marketing season, the Centre has declared the highest-ever minimum support prices for wheat, safflower, barley, masoor (lentil), mustard, and gram.

The Union Minister urged the state government to ensure that farmers in North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka receive the full benefit of this support.

