Centre's conspiracy to destabilise Jharkhand govt foiled: RJD leader

Patna, Feb 5 After the Champai Soren government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, senior RJD leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that Centre's conspiracy to destabilise JMM-led coalition government was foiled.

He said that the alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emphatically responded to the BJP.

“Me and my party are highly pleased after the Champai Soren government won the vote of trust in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday,” Gagan said.

“Those who were playing with democracy have been given an emphatic response. The central government conspired through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to destabilise the Jharkhand government but their conspiracy was foiled. BJP failed in its attempt despite using the central agency,” Gagan said.

“After the formation of the BJP government in Centre, they have resorted to horse-trading in states where they are not in power. There are many examples of it. They tried the same in Jharkhand but failed,” Gagan said.

The BJP government which is doing the politics of hatred and using the central agencies for their political benefits, will get response from the public. Whenever they conspire against anyone, we will foil their efforts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a floor test was held in Jharkhand assembly where the Champai Soren government won it convincingly. The Champai Soren government got 47 votes while 29 votes were cast against it.

