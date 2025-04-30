Centre’s decision on caste census is 'revolutionary': Bihar NDA leaders

Patna, April 30 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Bihar on Wednesday praised the Central government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census alongside the upcoming general population census, terming it “historic” and a “revolutionary step” toward inclusive development.

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan welcomed the move, saying the decision is a fulfilment of a long-standing demand.

“Caste census had been a long-standing demand of our party. Today, this demand has been approved. I express my heartfelt gratitude to our popular Prime Minister,” Paswan said.

He added that the decision debunks years of speculation about friction between him and the Central government over the caste census.

“This step will usher in a big change in the direction of inclusive development and provide solid data for empowering the deprived sections of society,” Paswan said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed the sentiment, calling the move historic.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken a revolutionary decision. It will reveal the socio-economic realities of marginalised communities and help create effective welfare policies,” he said.

BJP Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal also commended the move, highlighting its potential to reshape India’s socio-economic landscape.

“For the first time since Independence, a government has decided to understand the real social structure through data. While Congress has long practised caste appeasement, Prime Minister Modi is working for social upliftment with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,” he said.

The announcement is seen as politically significant, especially ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where caste dynamics play a key role.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav said the demand for a caste census was first pushed when he was the National President of Janata Dal during the United Front government in 1996-97, which had approved a cabinet decision to conduct the caste census during 2001.

“But the Vajpayee-led NDA government did not implement it,” Yadav said.

He recalled that in 2011, during the UPA government, he, along with the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and late Sharad Yadav, had stalled Parliament for days, pressing for a caste-based census.

“Parliament resumed only after the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured a socio-economic survey,” he added.

Yadav also emphasised that Bihar under the Mahagathbandhan government, during its 17-month tenure, was the first state to conduct a caste survey, which set a precedent for others.

“What we socialists thought 30 years ago - be it reservation, caste census, equality, fraternity, or secularism - others follow decades later,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, officially announced the decision to conduct a caste census.

“The castes will be counted in the census itself. Congress never implemented a caste census despite repeated opportunities. Our government has taken this decision in the national interest,” Vaishnaw said during a press conference in New Delhi.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which includes top ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and PM Modi.

