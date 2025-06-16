'Centre’s intent not clear': JMM questions census notification

Ranchi, June 16 The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has raised concerns over the census notification issued by the Central government on Monday, questioning its intent and transparency.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office here, JMM General Secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that while the notification has come after a prolonged delay, the government has failed to provide clarity on the format and methodology of the census.

"In the absence of a defined format, there are growing apprehensions of a political conspiracy behind the move," he said.

Bhattacharya further expressed concern over the entire census process being conducted digitally, alleging that this increases the scope for manipulation.

"There’s a high possibility of data being altered or misused. Since the data will be entered through digital devices by field personnel, there can be manipulation at several levels. Moreover, data uploaded to the Internet is susceptible to hacking," he warned.

Bhattacharya questioned why the government had not released the census format along with the notification. "This raises serious questions about the government's intentions," he said.

He also cast doubts over the timeline proposed for completing the census ahead of the 2029 general elections.

"The process is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2027, across most states and is expected to be completed by December 2028. Given the scale and complexity of the exercise, this timeline seems highly unrealistic," he said.

The JMM leader also linked the census to the delay in implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which is to come into force after the next delimitation exercise, post-2029.

"With this notification, it appears the government is preparing to delay the implementation of the Women's Reservation law further, possibly by another five years," he alleged.

Bhattacharya demanded that the government make the entire census process transparent by publicly releasing the detailed format and outlining data security measures.

"Unless the government ensures complete transparency, this exercise will appear to be nothing more than a political gimmick," he added.

The Centre on Monday issued the official notification for conducting the population census in the country.

The census, which will also include humongous data collection, including the caste details, will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will cover the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and two hilly states -- Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- beginning on October 1, 2026. The second phase will kick off on March 1, 2027.

