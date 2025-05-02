Centre’s support for development of Amaravati unforgettable: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, May 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the Centre’s support for the development of the state capital, Amaravati, is unforgettable.

Hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here for re-launching Amaravati capital works, Naidu took to social media platform X to extend him a warm welcome.

"Today is a proud and important day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to Amaravati as he arrives to restart the development of our people’s capital," he posted.

"Amaravati stands as a ‘symbol of our shared hopes and dreams. This restart marks a new chapter of growth for our state," he added.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, stated that the support provided by the Central government to realise the dream capital of the people of the state is unforgettable. "Amaravati will emerge as a people's capital that will create jobs and employment opportunities for every citizen of the state. It will stand as a driving force for the state with the creation of wealth," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister ahead of his arrival to restart the construction work of Amaravati. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for initiating the reconstruction of Amaravati, the people's capital, which is taking shape as a reflection of the aspirations of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh," said the Jana Sena leader.

The Prime Minister was slated to reach Amaravati at 3.20 p.m. to lay foundation for Rs 49,040 crore worth of works in Amaravati. These include five towers of the Amaravati Government Complex, the High Court, the Legislative Assembly building, etc.

He will also lay the foundation stone for some works and inaugurate some other projects all worth Rs 57,962 crore relating to the DRDO, the DPIIT, the NHAI, and the Railways.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government for the public meeting, which is expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

It was on October 22, 2015, that the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati.

Few development works were undertaken by then TDP government. However, the works came to a halt after TDP lost power in 2019 as the YSR Congress Party government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capitals.

This faced stiff resistance from farmers of 29 villages in Amaravati who had given their lands for the development of the state capital.

After the TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June last year, Chief Minister Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.

