Centre’s wheat procurement at MSP rises to three-year high

New Delhi, June 6 The government has procured 29.92 million tonnes (MT) of wheat during the 2025–26 Rabi marketing season (April–June) which represents a 13 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for the same period of the previous year and is the highest in the last three years, according to a senior official.

This procurement is from a total 40.42 MT that arrived in the markets of the main wheat producing states across the country. The remaining portion has been bought by millers and traders at a price that cannot be less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) paid by the government.

A small quantity of wheat is still reported to be reaching the mandis in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The procurement is considered sufficient for distribution through the Public Distribution System and market intervention schemes to keep prices under control.

At present, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has wheat stock of 36.65 MT which exceeds the buffer requirement of 27.58 MT for July 1, the official said.

The top four states contributing to wheat procurement include Punjab (11.93 MT), Madhya Pradesh (7.77 MT), Haryana (7.14 MT) and Rajasthan (2.02 MT).

The agriculture ministry has estimated wheat production at a record 117.5 MT during the 2024-25 crop year (July-June), an increase of 3.7 per cent over the previous year.

The average mandi prices on Thursday across key producing states were: Punjab (Rs 2,475/quintal), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 2,521/quintal), Rajasthan (Rs 2,465/quintal) and Haryana (Rs 2,425/quintal). The modal retail price of wheat was Rs 28/kg.

The Government of India is keeping a close watch on food prices and has imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to wholesale traders and retailers across the country to prevent hoarding and speculation that drives up inflation.

The order issued in the last week of May imposes a limit of 3,000 metric tonnes on the wheat stock that wholesale traders are allowed to keep. For retail traders the stock limit has been fixed at 10 metric tonnes.

For big chain retailers the stock limit is up to 10 metric tonnes for each retail outlet subject to maximum quantity of (10 multiplied by total number of outlets) metric tonnes. This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together.

