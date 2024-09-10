CEOs of top semiconductor firms hail PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Sep 10 As the country geared up to organise the three-day ‘Semicon India 2024’ conference, top CEOs of semiconductor companies on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying he has inspired not just India but the entire world.

Top CEOs and representatives of various organisations met PM Modi at his official residence in the national capital, including SEMI, Micron, NXP, PSMC, IMEC, Renesas, TEPL, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Tower, Synopsys, Cadence, Rapidus, Jacobs, JSR, Infineon, Advantest, Teradyne, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, CG Power, and Kaynes Technology.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI said that PM Modi’s leadership is exceptional, has no parallel and has inspired not just India but the entire world.

According to Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductors, he is yet to meet a political leader with such deep expertise in the semiconductor industry as PM Modi.

Bob Pragada, CEO of American international technical professional services firm. Jacobs said what PM Modi is doing to elevate India on the global scale “is not only what India needs but what the world needs”.

Luc Van Den Hove, CEO of Imec, the global centre for cooperative R&D in the semiconductor industry, said he is very impressed with the leadership shown by PM Modi “which shows a very strong commitment and dedication to make India a powerhouse in the area of semiconductor technology”.

PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable at his residence on the eve of the three-day ‘Semicon India 2024’ event, stressing that the semiconductor is the basis of the Digital Age and the day is not far when the semiconductor industry will be the bedrock for even our basic necessities.

The Prime Minister emphasised that democracy and technology together can ensure the welfare of humanity and India is moving ahead on this path recognising its global responsibility in the semiconductor sector.

PM Modi underscored that India has the capability to become a trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain. With the focus on 'Make In India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives, the Prime Minister said the government will continue to support the industry at every step.

