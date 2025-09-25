CESC announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to victims of Kolkata electrocution deaths

Kolkata, Sep 25 Amid all-round pressure, Sanjiv Goenka-owned CESC Limited, a private power generation-cum-distribution utility, on Thursday, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims of electrocution deaths in areas across West Bengal under the private firm's jurisdiction.

The deaths, a total of 10 in West Bengal, including eight in Kolkata, took place after the victims came in contact with the naked electricity wires submerged in the waterlogged streets in different pockets of the city following nightlong rains earlier this week.

CESC enjoys a monopoly in power distribution in Kolkata as well as in the adjacent district of Howrah.

On Thursday afternoon, CESC's executive director, Avijit Ghosh, announced the compensation.

"CESC is deeply saddened by the loss of life due to the natural calamity in our city. On humanitarian grounds, we have decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of the bereaved," Ghosh said.

CESC compensation announcement comes hours after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, earlier on Thursday, sought a report from CESC Limited, on the multiple electrocution deaths in and around Kolkata on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed CESC for the electrocution deaths and also demanded that the company pay a compensation of Rs 5,00,00 to the families of each of the victims of the electrocution deaths, besides offering jobs to one member from each such family.

The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the families of each of the electrocution victims.

Now that the compensation is being announced, there has been no announcement for jobs on the part of the company as demanded by CESC.

