CG Board 10th 12th Supplementary exam date to release soon, check details

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CG Board) released class 10th and 12th result 2022 (CG Board 10th 12th result 2022) simultaneously on 14th May 2022 this month. Students who passed the exams will now appear in the 11th class while those who got failed had to give the exam again. The last date to submit the online form for supplementary examination is near. In such a situation, if you fill out the application form immediately.

Although the board has not announced the date for CG Board Supplementary Exam 2022, according to estimates, the exam (CG Board 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022) may be conducted in the last week of June or the first week of July. The board will release information related to this on its official website https://www.cgbse.nic.in/. Students keep checking for updates.

The process of filling out the form for the High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary Examination (CG Board 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022) of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will end on 31 May 2022. However, with a late fee, candidates can submit the application form by 7 June 2022. Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 550 as a late fee.

How to fill the form