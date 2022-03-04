CGST official, CA sent to CBI custody in bribery case

New Delhi, March 4 A special CBI court on Friday sent a Joint Commissioner of CGST and a Chartered Accountant to CBI custody till March 7 in connection with a bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Thursday arrested Mukul Patil, Joint Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur-2, and Hemant Rajandekar, a Chartered Accountant.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Rajandekar based on a complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to induce Patil, who had issued a show-cause notice pertaining to service tax liability against the complainant, to dispose of the case in his favour.

The CBI on Friday produced the duo before the concerned court and moved a plea seeking their custodial remand. The probe agency claimed that the duo needs to be interrogated together.

After hearing the CBI's contention, the special court granted the agency custody of both the accused till March 7.

