Chai, Yoga, Gandhi: Overseas Khalistan operatives target India's soft power symbols
By IANS | Published: June 4, 2022 12:57 PM2022-06-04T12:57:08+5:302022-06-04T13:10:07+5:30
New Delhi, June 4 The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California was vandalised by a group of miscreants ...
New Delhi, June 4 The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California was vandalised by a group of miscreants in January 2021 in a nefarious act against the embodiment of peace. The statue given by the Indian government to the city of Davis in 2016 was installed in a park that fell prey to the anti-India and anti-Gandhi organisations. A similar incident was also reported in Washington D.C. in December 2020, when a group of miscreants defaced Gandhi's statue, which made headlines in both Indian and the American media.
According to a recent report by The Disinfolab, the key organisation behind these acts was the Organization for the Minorities of India
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app