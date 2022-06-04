Chai, Yoga, Gandhi: Overseas Khalistan operatives target India's soft power symbols

New Delhi, June 4 The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California was vandalised by a group of miscreants in January 2021 in a nefarious act against the embodiment of peace. The statue given by the Indian government to the city of Davis in 2016 was installed in a park that fell prey to the anti-India and anti-Gandhi organisations. A similar incident was also reported in Washington D.C. in December 2020, when a group of miscreants defaced Gandhi's statue, which made headlines in both Indian and the American media.

According to a recent report by The Disinfolab, the key organisation behind these acts was the Organization for the Minorities of India

