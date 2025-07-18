Chaitanya Baghel, Son of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Arrested by ED in Liquor Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, July, arrested Chaitanya Baghel, the son of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam case. The arrest came hours after the early morning raid by the central investigative agency on his residence in Bhilai, Durg district, Chhattisgarh, as part of its ongoing money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED at around 6 am on Friday raided an apartment shared by Bhupesh Baghel and his son in Bhilai town. Sources told Hindustan Times that the search action was against Chaitanya Baghel, who is being investigated in the liquor scam case.

Since morning, heavy police deployed outside the resident of former Chhattisgarh CM. Supporters of Baghel were also seen standing at the apartment gate. The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel on March 10.