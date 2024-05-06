Challans surge by 67 pc in Delhi for driving against traffic flow

New Delhi, May 6 Beware while driving against the designated flow of traffic in the national capital, you might be issued a challan for violating the rule.

Since January, a staggering 30,062 motorists have been booked for violating this rule, a significant increase from the 18,047 violations recorded in 2023.

This marks a noticeable uptick of nearly 67 per cent in prosecutions for "driving against the flow of traffic" compared to the same period last year.

“Over the past few months, there has been a noticeable surge in the number of vehicles violating traffic norms by driving against the designated flow of traffic. This reckless behaviour not only endangers the lives of the offenders but also poses a significant threat to other road users, leading to a rise in accidents and traffic congestion,” said the traffic cops.

According to the data shared by traffic police, this year, from January 1 to April 30, 2024, Delhi Traffic Police booked 30,062 such violators, compared to 18,047 in 2023.

A senior police officer said that Delhi Traffic Police have also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Kalyanpuri, Dwarka, Kamla Market, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh among others, with the highest number of challans issued for the violation in 2024.

“This study makes it possible to target enforcement operations to improve road safety and adherence to traffic regulations by identifying the areas with the highest prevalence of these types of offences,” said the officer.

