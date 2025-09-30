Challenges of cybercrimes, narcotics to continue, says Telangana's outgoing DGP

Hyderabad, Sep 30 The challenges of cybercrimes, narcotics and crime by inter-state gangs will continue and Telangana Police should focus to improve and utilise technology to tackle them, said outgoing Director General of Police Jitender.

He was speaking at the farewell parade held at RBVRR Telangana Police Academy here on Tuesday.

Battula Shivadhar Reddy, DGP, Intelligence, who will be taking over as the new state police chief and top officials were present to give a warm farewell to Jitender, who retired from service on attaining age of superannuation.

Jitender, who served as the DGP for 15 months, stated that 'India Justice Report' published recently ranked Telangana Police as number one.

He noted that Union Home Secretary recently praised Telangana for its work in controlling narcotics and cybercrime. He recognised that Telangana Police are not only working for Telangana but was also contributing to control of crime in other states.

He referred to the recent operation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) in other states in illegal betting apps case.

Jitender said that the government's emphasis has been on narcotics, cybercrime and law and order and claimed that state police had done very well on all fronts.

"The communal situation has been pretty good in Telangana. On Naxal and terrorist front, it's quite peaceful without any incident. All important events and festivals went off peacefully without even small incident which shows professionalism of Telangana Police," he said.

Stating that technology is playing a great role in detection of cases and apprehension of the accused, he said in in the last few years all sensational crimes were detected 48 to 72 hours.

The outgoing DGP said Telangana Police was using technology to maximum advantage. Lot of efforts were made in recent years to use technology and as part of these efforts 10 lakh cameras were installed across the state.

He, however, cautioned against completely depending on technology. Stating that technology too has its limitations, he called for improving human capability. He said both technology and human capability should be used to create synergy and solve problem in a better way.

He said that rapid urbanisation, lot of people coming from other states and improved tourism definitely created new challenges for police.

Jitender said Telangana government gave immense support to the police force in terms of human capability by recently recruiting more than 14,000 people.

The other day, 113 direct DSPs were given appointment letters. This will further strengthen policing in Telangana, he said.

He hoped that under Shivadhar Reddy's leadership, Telangana Police would do very well. He noted that Shivadhar had lot of experience in urban policing and tackling terrorist related activities and exuded confidence that Telangana police would get benefit out of his experience.

Jitender, who is retiring after 33 years in service, recalled that when he was undergoing training at National Police Academy in Hyderabad and was allotted Andhra Pradesh cadres, he was unsure how a man from Punjab would be able to perform his duties here but he got huge support from all his seniors in Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana. "We felt at home in Hyderabad and now we have decided to settle down here," he said while thanking his parents and other family members for their support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor