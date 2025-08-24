Chamoli cloudburst: CM Dhami visits disaster-hit areas; people express distress

Chamoli, Aug 24 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the disaster-affected areas of Tharali in Chamoli district to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The visit came after a cloudburst struck a village in Tharali tehsil late on Friday night, leaving behind severe destruction. Officials confirmed on Saturday that at least two people have gone missing in the calamity.

During his visit, locals stopped the Chief Minister's convoy and voiced their anguish over the devastation. They urged him to inspect the worst-hit areas, particularly Chepdo, to assess the ground situation. Some disaster-affected villagers also appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure the road to the upper villages is opened quickly.

Responding to their concerns, CM Dhami assured the villagers that efforts to clear the road are underway on a war footing.

He promised that once the route is safe, he would personally travel with the villagers to the upper villages to take stock of the situation.

Following this, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X, "In Tharali, after conducting an on-ground inspection of the disaster-affected areas, Honourable Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out directly to the people.

The Chief Minister also visited Kulsari, where he inspected a disaster relief camp, interacted with affected people, and assured them of full government support during this difficult time.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami sought feedback from the victims regarding the facilities at the camp.

He directed officials to ensure that no affected person faces any inconvenience and that all necessary support is provided on time and with full sensitivity.

The Chief Minister further announced immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for families whose houses were completely destroyed and for the kin of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

He said instructions have been issued for proper arrangements to rehabilitate homeless families in Tharali, and effective action has already begun.

Meanwhile, teams of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have intensified rescue and relief operations.

Police, the Disaster Management Department, and the District Administration are also actively engaged in providing assistance at the affected sites.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor