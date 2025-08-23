Chamoli Cloudburst: One Feared Dead, Several Missing After Flash Floods in Tharali; Shops and Vehicles Damaged (Watch Video)

At least one was feared dead and several others were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods that swept away houses, shops and vehicles in the Tharali area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, August 23.

According to the information, major damage occurred in Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex as huge debris forced structures, including the SDM residence and other buildings. Several vehicles and shops were buried under debris.

Also Read | Cloudburst wreaks havoc in U'khand's Chamoli; 2 missing amid widespread destruction.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the incident in a social media post saying district administration, SDRF and police personnel have reached the spot and begin relief and rescue work at the site.

जनपद चमोली के थराली क्षेत्र में देर रात बादल फटने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।



इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की गहन निगरानी कर रहा हूं। ईश्वर से सभी के… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 23, 2025

"In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added further.

According to reports, a girl from Sagwara village is feared dead under the debris, causing panic in the area. Local residents rushed out of their homes as rescue and relief operations began. The Tharali-Gwaldam road near Minggedera is blocked due to debris and heavy rainfall, while the Tharali-Sagwara route is also closed, affecting local movement.

Devastation in Tharali

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing: Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod… pic.twitter.com/V2aesFekFf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been dispatched from Gauchar to the site. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working near Ming Khedere to clear the road and facilitate traffic and relief operations.

Chamoli ADM, Vivek Prakash said, "There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps. The District Magistrate has left early in the morning and has reached the spot, and relief work is going on there."