Chamoli Landslide: Three Workers Injured, Several Stranded After Boulders Fall Near Hailang in Uttarakhand (Watch Video)

At least three workers were injured, and several others working at the site below the mountain were stranded after a massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday, August 2. The incident occurred near Hailang’s THDC barrage, causing panic among workers present at the site.

Around 200 workers were working at the Hailang Dam in Chamoli when the landslide occurred. HCC Company, a subsidiary of THDC, is working at the diversion site. At present, the administration team has reached the spot.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: A landslide near Hailang’s THDC barrage caused panic. Some workers were present at the site, and reports indicate that two to three workers have been injured pic.twitter.com/PsAn0RAF8j — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2025

A video of the landslide that went viral on social media, platform X, shows huge debris with boulders sliding down from the mountain, filling the area with dust and causing low visibility.