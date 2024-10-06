Champai Soren Health Update: Former Jharkhand CM Hospitalised Due to Blood Sugar Complications

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications on Saturday, October 5.

A close aide of the former CM said he was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy. The news agency PTI reported that Dr Sudhir Rai of Tata Main Hospital said the former Chief Minister's condition is stable and showing signs of improvement.

Taking to his social media account on X, Champai Soren informed that he will be attending the "Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan" event through video conferencing due to his hospitalization.

स्वास्थ्य संबंधित परेशानियों की वजह से आज वीर भूमि भोगनाडीह में आयोजित "मांझी परगना महासम्मेलन" में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से शामिल रहूंगा।



डॉक्टरों के अनुसार चिंता की कोई खास बात नहीं है। मैं शीघ्र पुर्णतः स्वस्थ होकर, आप सभी के बीच वापस आऊंगा।



जोहार ! pic.twitter.com/rUrCzCd7lK — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) October 6, 2024

"Due to health related problems, I will be attending the "Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan" organised at Veer Bhumi Bhognadih today through video conferencing," he in a post on X.

In a post, he gave his health update: "According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. I will soon recover completely and come back among you all."

Also Read | Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP.

67-year-old joined the BJP-led NDA alliance in August this year, claiming 'disrespect' and 'humiliation' within the JMM party and CM Hemant Soren.

He briefly served as chief minister beginning February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation over a money laundering case, until July 3 when he stepped aside for Hemant Soren's reinstatement.