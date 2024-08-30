Champai Soren Joins BJP Presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Other Leaders (Watch Video)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and long-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, August 30, in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi.

After joining the BJP, Champai Soren stated that he would take on all the responsibilities assigned to him by the party. He said, "I am joining the BJP after much deliberation. From here, I will work to protect the existence of tribals. Their population is declining, and I will raise my voice on this issue. I will take on all the responsibilities assigned to me."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Champai Soren's dedication to the creation of Jharkhand, highlighting his commitment to public service. He remarked, "Champai Soren worked very hard for the creation of Jharkhand and dedicated his life to the service of the public. He has joined the BJP to remove the corrupt Jharkhand government from power. We welcome him. 'Tiger abhi zinda hai.' He is the Tiger of Jharkhand, and we will form the government in Jharkhand."

#WATCH | Ranchi: Former Jharkhand CM and ex-JMM leader Champai Soren joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. pic.twitter.com/iucd87XJmW — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

In his resignation letter to JMM leader Shibu Soren, Champai Soren expressed deep sorrow over the current state of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stating that the party had deviated from the ideals that he and other workers had fought for under Soren's leadership.

JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Replaces Champai Soren in Hemant Soren Cabinet in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

Soren, popularly known as the "Kolhan Tiger," resigned from the JMM last week, citing the state government's "current style of functioning and policies" as the reasons for his departure from the party he had long served.

The Saraikella MLA became Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, following Hemant Soren’s resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He resigned from the post on July 3, and Hemant Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister again on July 4, following his release on bail.