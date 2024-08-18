Champai Soren to Join BJP? Former Jharkhand CM Heads to Delhi with 6 MLAs, Expected to Meet Top NDA Leaders, Say Reports

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is on his way to the National Capital, where he is likely to meet senior BJP leaders, reports hinted quoiting sources on Sunday, August 18. According to the reports, Champai is with six-party MLAs traveling to Delhi and may switch to the NDA side.

Earlier on Saturday, Champai met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and is reportedly in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Champai Soren was at a Kolkata hotel last night. He took a morning flight to Delhi with his personal staff.

However, when asked about the switching to the BJP, he stated that he didn't know about the news. "We do not know whether there are rumors or not. If we do not know the news, how will we assess the truth and lies? We do not know anything. We are where we are," said the former Jharkhand chief minister.

According to the Business Today report, Six MLAs are traveling with Champai to Delhi: Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chmra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, and Samir Mohanty. These JMM MLAs are also not in touch with Hemant Soren's party. For the last few days, reports have been speculating that Champai Soren and his MLAs will join the saffron party soon.

According to the local media reports, Soren was upset about how he was removed from the chief minister's post after Hemant Sorent returned from jail. "I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am," he told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.