Champawat by-poll: Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Uttarakhand CM Dhami, holds massive raodshow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow along with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Tanakpur city in Champawat district ahead of the by-poll to Champawat Assembly seat which is scheduled to take place on May 31.

Dhami is contesting the bye-election from Champawat.

"The BJP government led by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji has given a model of development in the state of Uttarakhand. To fulfill the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Singh Dhami is necessary," said Adityanath, who hails from Uttarakhand, in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after the latter lost from the Khatima constituency during the Assembly polls held in February this year.

Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor