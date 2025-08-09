Champion dreams of India’s youth: LoP Rahul Gandhi greets IYC on foundation day

New Delhi, Aug 9 Marking the Foundation Day of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), senior Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended warm wishes to the youth wing of the party, praising its historic role in upholding democratic values and voicing the aspirations of young Indians.

In a post on X, LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Best wishes to all members of the Indian Youth Congress on IYC’s Foundation Day. IYC has provided a powerful platform for young minds to stand against injustice and inequality and to uphold the democratic and constitutional values of our nation. May you continue to champion the dreams and aspirations of India’s youth, and lead with courage, integrity, and vision."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X to congratulate the IYC and emphasised the importance of safeguarding democracy: "My best wishes to Indian Youth Congress on their Foundation Day. @IYC has been at the forefront in defending the values that make India. Let us stridently raise and multiply the voice of every youth against the attack on democratic institutions and our Constitution. I wish each one of you all the very best."

The Indian Youth Congress, founded on August 9, 1960, is the official youth wing of the Indian National Congress. Initially operating as a department of the INC post-Partition, it evolved into a dynamic political platform in the late 1960s under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who redefined its role to actively engage in social and political work.

In a statement on its official X handle, the Indian Youth Congress wrote: "As we celebrate IYC Day, we honour over six decades of relentless dedication… a legacy rooted deeply in democracy, secularism, and social justice. On this day, we renew our pledge to carry forward these values with the same passion and commitment. Jai Hind! Jai Congress."

Over the decades, IYC has played a crucial role in shaping future political leaders, mobilising grassroots activism, and amplifying the voice of India’s youth across campuses, communities, and constituencies.

