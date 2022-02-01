Chandigarh administration releases SOP for solemnising marriages

Chandigarh administration has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all religious places such as temples, gurudwaras, mosques, churches and others for solemnising marriages.

As per the notice from the Chandigarh administration on Monday, before getting the marriage solemnised by the religious place, it should be ensured that both the boy and the girl have attained the age of marriage as per the Law and the marriage should be solemnised as per the personal laws of the boy/girl.

The notice also states that religious institutes not harass or exploit couples for solemnizing their marriage.

" The religious institutes shall not force to take consent of the parents of the couples for solemnizing their marriage," the notice further read while adding no hefty amount can be charged for it.

At least two witnesses aged 18 years and above in relation, friends, or known to the parties are also required to attend the marriage solemnized by the religious institutes.

The administration, in its notice also said that information of the couple and witnesses should be obtained before marriage solemnization, including marital status at the time of marriage.

Once properly recorded/registered, as per the notice, a duly stamped and signed certificate from the religious institution by the priest who solemnized the marriage should be issued with complete details of the couple such as Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Residential address, Nationality, Religion, Marital Status at the time of marriage solemnization (Unmarried/ Married/Divorced/Widow/Widower), name of the witnesses, signatures of the couple and witnesses and a photograph of the couple (duly attested by the priest).

"The record maintained by the Religious Institutions should be available with the authorities to be produced as and when required by any Court of Law/ Administrative Authorities or Police Department for verification," it further stated.

In case of violation of the instructions by any religious institute, the Chandigarh administration warned of action by the competent authorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

