Chandigarh: Air Raid Sirens Sound as Threat of Possible Attack from Pakistan Looms

An air raid sires were sounded in Punjab's Chandigarh on Friday morning, May 9 by the Air Force Station, alerting citizens amid possible aerial attack from Pakistan amid tensions escalated between tow countries after drones and missiles targeted border areas in the country, which was significantly intercepted by defence system on Thursday evening.

As per the Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and DC Mohali, sirens were sounded across the city and residents in border area were advised to go back home and stay indoors, away from balconies, windows and glass panes, specifically sectors 45-47.

#WATCH | Air siren sounded in Chandigarh as part of a precautionary measure to remind citizens to remain alert pic.twitter.com/IOl2RRqW0G — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Punjab and Haryana High Court declared holiday today following possible attack from Pakistan. However, judges continued to hear urgent cases, several lawyers remain absent from work as precautionary measure. The high court has jurdiction over both Punjab and Haryana as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The alert comes hours after an emergency blackout was enforced across Chandigarh on Thursday night, with air raid sirens blaring and power being switched off around 9.30 pm.

“Do not venture outside or onto rooftops,” the advisory said. The DC urged residents to lock their homes from inside and switch of the lights until further notice. While most residents complied, several streetlights and solar-powered lights remained on for a significant time. Vehicles continued to move with headlights on, defying the blackout advisory.

