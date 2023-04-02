Chandigarh: CISF jawan found dead in Punjab-Haryana Secretariat

Chandigarh [India], April 2 : A CISF jawan has been found dead in the Punjab-Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh.

The jawan had gunshot injuries from a service revolver, said Chandigarh Police PRO, DSP Ramgopal. He said the incident occurred around 4:30 am on April 2. The jawan's body was taken to the hospital and the postmortem report is awaited.

The bullet shell has been recovered from the spot by the police. Whether the incident is a suicide or not has still not been determined. An investigation is ongoing in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor