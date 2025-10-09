Chandigarh IPS Officer Suicide Case: Nine-Page Note Reveals Allegations of Harassment and Discrimination

On October 7, senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar of the Haryana cadre tragically ended his life by shooting himself in the basement of his Chandigarh residence. The day before, on October 6, he had prepared a will transferring all his movable and immovable assets to his wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar. Along with the will, he wrote a nine-page suicide note, which he sent to his wife. At the time, Amneet was in Japan on a government tour with Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini. After receiving the note, she called him fifteen times, but none were answered.

Alarmed, Amneet instructed their young daughter, Amulya, to go immediately to her father and speak with him. When Amulya arrived, she found Puran Kumar lying on the basement sofa with blood coming from his head. The household cook, Prem Singh, mentioned that around 10 a.m., Puran Kumar had said he was going to the basement and asked not to be disturbed. He did not take their pet dog for a walk that morning. Around 11 a.m., he briefly came upstairs to ask for food and then returned to the basement. Repeated calls from his wife went unanswered. His nine-page note has shaken both police and administrative circles, as it leveled serious allegations of caste discrimination, mental harassment, and public humiliation against fifteen senior and former IAS and IPS officers, including Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, DGP Shatrugjit Kapoor, and former Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. According to the note, repeated humiliating postings, ignored complaints, and false cases led to immense mental stress, with even temple visits and vacation refusals described as “irreparable damage.”