Chandigarh Mayoral Election: BJP Wins Amid Electoral Manipulation Allegations

The election results for Chandigarh's new mayor were announced today. BJP emerged as the clear winner, securing 19 votes. Manoj Shankar, backed by BJP, was declared the mayor with 16 votes. Meanwhile, AAP received 12 votes from each Congress and the AAP coalition had 20 votes, but eight were invalidated. After losing in the election Chandigarh mayor candidate from AAP party Kuldeep Kumar had a major breakdown. This video of him crying went viral on social media. later on, a series of videos posted on X claiming d that the BJP won by cheating.

PTI shared a video on social media showing AAP's mayoral candidate, Kuldeep, in tears, sparking comments from netizens regarding his commitment to serving the state.

VIDEO | AAP's Chandigarh mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar breaks down after results of mayoral polls were announced.



BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to win Chandigarh Mayor's post.

Another video, shared by journalist Gagandeep Singh, revealed that the BJP's mayoral candidate sat in the mayor's chair following the result announcement by the Presiding Officer, while the rejected votes were not shown to the Councilor agent.

When the Presiding Officer announced the result, the BJP Mayor Candidate sat on the Mayor Chair, and the Presiding Officer left with the rejected votes without showing them to the Councillor agent.

In a separate video, the Presiding Officer, Anil Masih, was observed handling a ballot paper. Netizens allege that he was manipulating the votes to render them invalid. One user claimed that the BJP-appointed Presiding Officer, Anil Masih, was marking and tampering with votes to ensure a BJP victory. He also added that the same officer feigned illness to delay the elections, which took place today, following the High Court's orders.

BJP appointed Presiding Officer Anil Masih, marking and tampering with votes to ensure a BJP victory in the #ChandigarhMayorElection.



The same officer faked illness to postpone the elections, which occurred today, after the orders of High Court.

Vote Tampering allegations on Presiding Officer, Anil Masih

The election was overseen by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. The competition was intensified by an opposition alliance comprising the INDIA bloc, Congress, and AAP, indicating a collaborative effort to challenge the ruling BJP. Tensions escalated with accusations of electoral irregularities, particularly directed at the Presiding Officer allegedly appointed by the BJP. The Presiding Officer is accused of marking and tampering with votes in favor of the ruling party, suggesting a violation of the electoral process.

Election results

The BJP, with 14 councilors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, secured a majority in the polls. The AAP, boasting 13 councilors, and the Congress, with seven, faced formidable competition. Additionally, the Shiromani Akali Dal contributed one councilors to the electoral mix.

These allegations of electoral misconduct and manipulation add controversy to the election, raising concerns about the fairness and integrity of the democratic process. The accusation that the Presiding Officer favored the BJP exacerbates the situation.