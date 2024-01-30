Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: BJP's Manoj Sonkar Wins Mayor Position by Defeating INDIA Bloc

In a significant political development, BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar secured a decisive victory over AAP's Kuldeep Kumar in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. The elections were mandated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, adding intensity to the competition.

The polls gained prominence as opposition members from the INDIA bloc, Congress, and AAP formed an alliance to challenge the ruling BJP. Despite the ongoing discussions on seat-sharing in Punjab, Congress and AAP collaborated for the municipal elections in Chandigarh.

Under this alliance, AAP vied for the mayor's position, while Congress put forth candidates for the roles of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The BJP, with 14 councillors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, secured a majority in the polls. The AAP, boasting 13 councillors, and the Congress, with seven, faced formidable competition. Additionally, the Shiromani Akali Dal contributed one councillor to the electoral mix.

This outcome marks a significant political triumph for the BJP in the region, emphasizing the party's continued influence in local governance.