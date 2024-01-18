Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Congress-AAP Coalition Takes on BJP, Stirring Massive Political Contest

In a highly anticipated political showdown, the stage is set for the inaugural electoral battle between the opposition, represented by the AAP-Congress alliance, and the ruling BJP, months ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. The focus of contention is the coveted mayoral seat in Chandigarh, with the polls scheduled for 11:05 am today. The closely-watched event has drawn attention from the central leadership of all participating parties.

To strategize and coordinate efforts, senior leaders have arranged meetings on Thursday morning, just preceding the polling. The pivotal numbers game unfolds in the 36-member house, where the BJP holds 14 seats, AAP 13, Congress 7, and SAD 1. Additionally, the Chandigarh MP, as an ex-officio member, possesses voting rights in the mayoral polls. Notably, the BJP has clinched victory in the mayoral elections for the past two years, while the Congress chose to abstain from voting in both 2022 and 2023. Adding another layer of complexity, this year's election sees the mayoral seat reserved for an individual from the SC category.

The selection of the mayor will be determined by councillors through confidential ballots. Key figures in the political landscape are expressing their perspectives on the impending Chandigarh mayoral elections:

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP, exudes confidence in the INDIA alliance's ability to triumph over the BJP, characterizing it as a significant face-off that will establish the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Bansal, a senior Congress leader, asserts that, despite the BJP's strategic maneuvers, the arithmetic favors their coalition. He anticipates gaining control of the municipal corporation, viewing this victory as a precursor to success in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jatinder Malhotra, the President of Chandigarh BJP, accuses Pawan Kumar Bansal of reducing the Chandigarh Congress to a street-level party and contends that the alliance is driven solely by self-interest. He expresses the BJP's full readiness to secure victory in all three mayoral seats.

The significance of these elections lies in the internal dynamics of both the AAP and Congress, where factions within each party are resistant to an alliance between the two in Delhi and Punjab. Winning in Chandigarh is seen as a potential catalyst for changing the sentiments within party cadres. It is emphasized that the pact in Chandigarh does not guarantee a similar alliance in Punjab. The outcome of these elections is poised to have repercussions on the broader political landscape, making it a crucial event for all involved parties.