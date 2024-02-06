Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: New Video Surfaces Showing Returning Officer Ticking Ballots

In a startling development in the Chandigarh mayoral election saga, a fresh and explicit video has surfaced on social media revealing the Returning Officer, Anil Masih, signing ballot papers. The footage, captured by a CCTV camera in the hall, has raised concerns about the fairness of the elections that took place on January 30, where the BJP emerged as the winner.

The top-angle video, shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, clearly depicts Anil Masih ticking the ballot papers while glancing at the CCTV camera. Maliwal alleges that Masih was caught red-handed, adding another layer of controversy to the already heated situation.

This revelation comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's recent rebuke of the Returning Officer. The court expressed its dissatisfaction, stating that Masih's actions amounted to the defacement of ballot papers, describing it as a 'murder' and 'mockery' of democracy. Will not allow democracy to be murdered like this and that the apex court will order fresh elections if not satisfied with the purity of the poll process, an 'appalled' Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who headed a three-judge Division bench, said.

In response to the unfolding scandal, the Supreme Court has taken decisive action. The court has ordered the preservation of both the ballots and video footage from the election proceedings. Additionally, Anil Masih has been summoned for a personal appearance during the next hearing scheduled for February 19. The court has emphasized that it will not hesitate to order fresh elections if the purity of the poll process is not assured.