Chandigarh shopkeeper stabbed to death due to business rivalry

The Chandigarh police on Wednesday reported that a toy shop owner was stabbed to death and his wife injured in Booth market. The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, 39 he was a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, while his injured wife has been admitted to the hospital.

The accused Jai Kishan, 29, also has a toy shop in the Booth market opposite to the deceased shop. According to the police both the shopkeepers had a business rivalry. The police also said that the two always used to have heated arguments. The accused currently absconding.

Inspector Maninder Singh, station house officer (SHO) said “Initial probe suggests, there was a dispute between Avtar Singh and Jai Kishan over the issue of sale of toys, customers and prices. Today they indulged in heated arguments which resulted in the murder of Avtar Singh. We have registered a case of murder."

However, the investigating is still under way, and the police will arrest the accused soon.