Chandigarh Smart City gets best UT award

Chandigarh, Sep 27 Chandigarh Smart City was on Wednesday adjudicated the best Union Territory and the best e-Governance Project, the best Mobility Project and the third-best Sanitation Project. The awards were given during the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 in Indore by President Droupadi Murmu.

The city bagged the third position in Sanitation Category for Revolutionising Waste Management in the city by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.

The President felicitated the winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022 that was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, along with NP Sharma, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City, and DV Manohar, Chairman SmartBike, received the awards for Mobility and e-Governance services.

Anup Gupta, Mayor of Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav Home Secretary, besides Mitra received the award for Best UT and for being third in the sanitation category.

Talking to the media, Yadav said Chandigarh's commendable achievements could be attributed to ground-breaking initiatives aimed at creating a greener and more sustainable city.

Chandigarh's exceptional efforts in providing safe and convenient non-motorised transport facilities have fulfilled the city's commitment to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Mayor Gupta expressed pride and dedicated the awards to the citizens of Chandigarh.

Anindita Mitra said that Chandigarh Smart City's recognition at the National Smart Cities Award reaffirms its commitment to transforming Chandigarh into a model smart city, focusing on sustainable development, citizen-centric services, and continuous innovation.

