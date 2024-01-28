Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep

Chandigarh, Jan 28 The International Pythian Council and the Pythian Council of India on Sunday announced to hold first national Pythian Games from September 12-15 in tri-city -- Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

A meeting to constitute a new national executive board of the Pythian Council of India was also held here.

The Pythian Games, an initiative to revive traditional art, culture, and sports, aim to capture the essence of northern Indian cultural heritage.

Each state in the region -- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand -- has a unique cultural and sports identity.

"We initiate discussions with all respective state governments for their support. Our primary focus is to identify talented individuals and specific activities in the fields of arts, culture, and diverse sports for the Pythian Games. These events will serve as a source of inspiration for people worldwide," Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games, told the media.

He said in the future the Para Pythian Games will be held in 2025, Junior Pythian Games in 2026, and the grand 1st Pythian Games in 2027 in Athens in Greece.

The Pythian Council of India has initiated communication with the Greek government and submitted a preliminary dossier.

The Greek government has responded positively to the dossier. The International Pythian Council has included cricket for physically challenged and visually impaired and the format of 50-ball cricket in its charter.

