Chandigarh to host India International Science Festival from Dec 6

New Delhi, Nov 2 Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the ongoing preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF), scheduled to be held at Chandigarh next month from December 6 to 9.

Building on the deliberations of the previous review held on 29 September 2025, Jitendra Singh said that this year’s IISF will set a powerful national narrative showcasing how India’s approach to science, research and innovation has been fundamentally transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Science today leads policy. Gone are the days when science waited for policy; today, policies are oriented by science and technology,” said Jitendra Singh, emphasising India’s decisive shift toward science-led governance.

The minister underlined that the Government has become a facilitator rather than a controller, creating an enabling ecosystem where the private sector, startups, and young innovators are driving Deep Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Quantum technologies, and Clean Energy innovations.

Jitendra Singh said the event will celebrate India’s scientific and technological advancements across ministries, academia, industry, and startups, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The minister noted that this year’s IISF will showcase India’s achievements across key sectors that have become pillars of national self-reliance. He said, IISF 2025 will not only serve as a platform for scientific exchange but also as a celebration of India’s self-reliance across key technology frontiers.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST); Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR.

