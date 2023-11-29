Chandigarh woman, boyfriend held for installing spy camera in restroom

Chandigarh, Nov 29 A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday for installing a spy camera in a paying guest (PG) accommodation’s women washroom in Sector 22 here.

According to the police, the accused woman was living with four other women in the PG.

On her boyfriend's request, she installed a spy camera in the washroom and recorded private videos.

One of the victims informed the house owner, who were staying in the same house, and they informed the police about the crime.

Both the accused were arrested and later walked out on bail. Their phones were seized and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh told the media, "Around five days back, the girl and boy purchased the spy camera from Chandigarh and installed it in the washroom. We are investigating whether they have uploaded the photos and videos on social media or shared them with someone."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor