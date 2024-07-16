Chandipura Virus Claims Six Lives in Gujarat; 12 Cases Reported Since July 10, Says Health Minister

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has reported a tragic toll in Gujarat over the past five days, with six children suspected to have died to the Chandipura virus. The total number of suspected cases has risen to 12, Patel confirmed, noting that samples from all patients have been dispatched to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation.

The Chandipura virus induces fever, presenting symptoms akin to influenza, along with acute encephalitis, characterized by inflammation of the brain. It spreads through vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and sand flies.

"Four of these 12 patients are from Sabarkantha district, three from Aravalli and one each from Mahisagar and Kheda. Two patients are from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh. They received treatment in Gujarat. Six deaths due to suspected Chandipura virus have been reported in the state, but only after the results of the samples will it be clear whether they were caused by Chandipura virus," Patel said.

"Five out of six deaths have been reported from the civil hospital in Himatnagar, located in Sabarkantha district," stated the official. He added, "All 12 samples, including eight from Sabarkantha, have been dispatched to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation."

Pediatricians at Himatnagar's civil hospital had initially suspected Chandipura virus as the cause of death for four children on July 10, sending their samples to NIV for further testing. Subsequently, four additional children at the hospital exhibited similar symptoms.