Chandipura Virus Outbreak: 32 Deaths Reported in Gujarat; Maharashtra on High Alert– All You Need to Know

The Chandipura virus outbreak has caused widespread concern in Gujarat, with 32 reported deaths linked to the fish-borne disease. In response, neighboring Maharashtra has entered alert mode to prevent further spread. Authorities are stating the need for precautionary measures to address potential nuisances from mosquitoes and fish, crucial in controlling the outbreak.

Understanding Chandipura Virus:

The Chandipura virus is transmitted by sandflies, which thrive in muddy or unclean environments. Although not classified as an epidemic, the disease can spread if an infected fly bites a healthy child, leading to potential new infections. Currently, the virus is primarily affecting specific areas in Gujarat.

There is a pressing need to raise awareness about Chandipura disease among the public and healthcare professionals. Many remain unaware of the disease's details. Early transmission is particularly concerning for young children. With outbreaks reported in Gujarat, Maharashtra must stay vigilant. Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former President of the Indian Medical Association, states the importance of continued alertness and preventive action.

Precautions to Prevent Chandipura Virus

Maintain Cleanliness: Ensure your home and surrounding areas are clean to minimize breeding grounds for sandflies.

Use Mosquito Nets: Sleep under mosquito nets to reduce the risk of bites.

Prevent Water Accumulation: Avoid stagnant water around your home, as it can attract mosquitoes.

Seal Walls: Ensure that the walls of your house are properly sealed to prevent sandfly entry.

Manage Animal Waste: Keep livestock and poultry coops away from living areas and ensure dung piles are kept away from the village.

Symptoms of Chandipura Virus: The disease may present with the following symptoms:

High-grade fever

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Muscle stretching

Insomnia

Semi-conscious states

Increasing skin marks

Chandipura Virus: Background and Current TrendsThe Chandipura virus, identified in 1965 from patient samples in Chandipura, Nagpur, Maharashtra, is transmitted through the bites of sandflies. These sandflies, smaller than mosquitoes and with a smoky, sand-like color, have hairy wings. In India, there are around 30 species of these nocturnal flies, which require a blood meal every three to four days to lay eggs. While the disease was initially associated with rural areas, recent reports indicate an emerging trend of cases in urban slums.