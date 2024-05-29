Chandni Chowk Fire: 17 Cars Gutted in East Delhi Inside Parking Lot, No Casualties Reported

Seventeen cars were gutted by fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said. No one got injured in the incident that was reported at 1.17 am. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the official said, adding that 17 cars, including an SUV, were damaged in the fire. "Some vehicles were damaged but we managed to save the rest. There were no injuries in the incident," DFS officer Yashwant Meena said.

According to a police officer, it is suspected that the incident could be a result of some fire in bushes in the parking lot. A case is being registered and further probe is underway, he said. In another incident, five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Chandni Chowk area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, five shops located near Fatehpuri Masjid caught fire. A call regarding the blaze was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused by 5 am, he said.