Chandrababu failed to get due share from Centre: YSR Congress

Amaravati, Feb 1 The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for not mounting pressure on the Centre to get more sops to the state in Union Budget 2025-26 and for letting go of the advantage to Bihar.

YSR Congress leader and former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu's X post on the Budget is unmindful of the disparity vis-a-vis Bihar.

Though the Union Budget outlay has crossed Rs 50 lakh crore for the first time, Chandrababu Naidu should explain why Bihar with 12 MPs could get more sops and TDP with 16 MPs lagged behind, he said.

He alleged that the mistake on Polavaram dam height is being repeated.

It was mentioned in the Budget that the revised cost is for completion which puts the state at a disadvantage and repeat of 2017 mistake, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu has again flawed on the Polavaram project issue, he said.

"While Bihar could get infrastructure, institutions, airports and projects, why was no pressure mounted to get more sops to the state. There are four ports in state and no allocations were made for further development," Rajendranath Reddy said.

The YSR Congress leader demanded the coalition government to put pressure on Centre to get more projects and aid, as the MPs from the state matter for the Centre in this term than in 2019-2024 when BJP had strength on its own.

He also claimed that the Union Budget has a reflection of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government's priorities in the sectors of education and agriculture.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to bring in 17 medical colleges in phases and five were completed, he claimed that the Centre was now harping on medical education.

He alleged that the coalition government in the state is not taking YSR Congress leader's initiative forward.

When Jagan Mohan Reddy brought reforms in the education sector and digitalised education by distributing tabs, TDP had raised an objection and now the same policy is reflected in the Budget which shows that our leader was ahead of time, he said.

