Chandrababu Naidu desperate for alliances, says YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 8 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is weak and that's why its chief Chandrababu Naidu is running around in desperation for alliances with other parties, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Thursday.

Reacting to Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Delhi and his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P. Nadda, he said it was known to everyone that the TDP is weak and Naidu is desperate for alliances.

Ramakrishna Reddy, who is also the government advisor on public affairs, remarked that Naidu goes anywhere and, to any extent, for alliances.

"He is trying to somehow enter into an alliance with the BJP," he said, noting that it was ironic that Chandrababu Naidu was meeting the same BJP leaders whom he had abused.

The YSRCP leader said the TDP leaders tried to give an impression that the BJP leadership invited him for talks.

On the TDP deciding to contest Rajya Sabha elections, he said this thinking was unethical.

"The TDP has just 18 MLAs. How can it contest for Rajya Sabha?" he asked.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP will seek votes in the coming general elections on the basis of welfare works undertaken by its government during the last five years. He exuded confidence that YSRCP will win a fresh mandate thanks to the development done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also stated that Congress has no existence in Andhra Pradesh. He remarked that state Congress President Y. S. Sharmila is speaking like a "hired mike" of Chandrababu Naidu.

