Chandrababu Naidu has taken politics to a new low: Jagan

Amaravati, May 7 YSR Congress Party President and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken politics to a new low with his corruption and false promises.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that people are no longer in a position to vote Naidu back to power.

Addressing party observers for Parliament constituencies here on Wednesday, he said that Chandrababu Naidu has taken politics to its lowest ebb with rampant corruption, nepotism, land, sand, and liquor mafia, and giving away prime land on a platter to his favoured few.

The former chief minister stated that people are vexed with Naidu’s red book governance.

“After watching the atrocities of the coalition government, I have resolved that the cadre must be given priority, and they will get their due place. Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, I will stick to my promise. The cadre are rejuvenated, and there is a good response wherever we go to highlight the failures of the coalition. People are very angry with Chandrababu,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the YSR Congress Party will hold its plenary next year in a grand manner.

He called upon the leaders to work hard in their respective districts and connect with the cadre at the grassroots level. “Undoubtedly, we will come back to power as the coalition has failed on all fronts and people no longer believe the lies of the government,” he said.

He alleged that the coalition has not fulfilled any promise and scrapped all welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government. He claimed that a similar public ire against the government was seen after TDP’s first term of 2014-19.

The former chief minister said prime land worth crores of rupees was being given away for one rupee. Lulu group has got Rs 1500 crore of land, and another company got Rs 3,000 crore worth of land for a pittance. “We purchased power at Rs 2.49 per unit to provide free power to farmers and went for an agreement with SECI, but Chandrababu Naidu is buying power at Rs 4.60 per unit and burdening people,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said that at the constituency level, MLAs are getting their cut for any work to be done, and the Red Book Constitution is being implemented in the state. He asked party cadres not to be afraid of cases, as people are waiting for an opportune moment to teach a lesson to the coalition.

