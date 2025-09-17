Chandrababu Naidu invites GCCs to set up operations in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Sep 17 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to set up their operations in the State.

Addressing the valedictory session of the GCC Business summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry here, he stated that Andhra Pradesh offers the best eco-system with industry-friendly policies.

Terming Visakhapatnam as the right place for industrial growth, he assured all support to industries coming forward to set up their operations in the coastal city.

Stating that the future is for GCC, the Chief Minister told the investors that the Andhra Pradesh government is ready to extend cooperation for industrial growth with real-time decision-making.

He said a recent survey revealed that Visakhapatnam is the safest city for women. Urging every GCC to have an MoU with the state government, he remarked that they will not regret their decision.

He said Andhra Pradesh has the advantage of 1,000 km long sea coast and the state is planning a port-led economy.

He exuded confidence that Google will announce next month their data centre in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister told the industry leaders that the state has good air, road and rail connectivity. The state is developing one of the best infrastructures. A greenfield airport will be developed in Amaravati in addition to the existing airports at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati and Kadapa. A bullet train is also proposed through Andhra Pradesh, connecting Hyderabad and Chennai.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focusing on developing Quantum Valley with artificial intelligence and a data lake. At the same time, focus is on developing green energy and hydrogen.

He revealed that at present, 720 government services are being provided through WhatsApp governance. In addition, Rata Tata Innovation Hubs were set up at five centres in the state. With the best combination of policy makers, industry and academics best eco-system is prevailing in the state for setting up industries, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the best reforms brought by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will soon emerge as third third-largest economy in the world.

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, CII past president R. Dinesh, CII Task Force chairman Gunjan Samtani, CII co-chairman Romal Shetty and Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee were present.

