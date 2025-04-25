Chandrababu Naidu invites PM Modi to re-launch Amaravati capital works

Amaravati/New Delhi, April 25 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to re-launch works for the development of the state capital, Amaravati.

The Chief Minister said he, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, extended a warm invitation to the Prime Minister.

"Amaravati is restarting. The construction for our Praja Rajadhani will resume soon, renewing hope and marking a historic milestone in our state's journey to a prosperous future," Naidu posted on X.

Naidu, also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, said he invited Prime Minister Modi to "join us in Amaravati to commemorate this special moment and inaugurate a fresh chapter of development".

"The Hon'ble PM also shared his visionary suggestions for our capital city, and we will implement them to build a world-class capital. During the meeting, I also apprised him of the key development projects in Andhra Pradesh and thanked him for the Union Government's continued support," added Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Naidu also posted earlier that he, during the meeting with the Prime Minister, expressed solidarity with the Union Government in the fight against terrorism. "The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence," he said.

"The Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to PM Modi Ji’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security," he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

Pemmasani posted that they expressed their solidarity with the Centre in its fight against terrorism. "We condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam and reiterate our unwavering support for the Government of India in safeguarding the nation's integrity and safety under the capable leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, as well as its efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor