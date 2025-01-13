Chandrababu Naidu launches development works in native village

Amaravati, Jan 13 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on his visit to his native village, Naravaripalle in Tirupati district, for the Sankranti festival along with his family members, spent Monday attending development and welfare programmes organised locally.

The Chief Minister, who keeps himself busy every day, did not take a rest even on the festival day.

After actively taking part in Sankranti celebrations in the morning along with local leaders of his Telugu Desam Party, he later laid the foundation stone for roads to various places in Chandragiri mandal, electric sub-stations, school buildings and other developmental activities.

The state government entered into an agreement with Easy Mart to supply quality essentials at very reasonable prices. To bring awareness among the people, this occasion was utilised by several women by purchasing essentials online.

The representatives of Easy Mart informed Chandrababu Naidu that currently their organisation is operating only from Kuppam and soon various branches will be opened in different parts of the Tirupati district.

The Chief Minister also distributed 15 subsidised electric autos for women under the Self-Employment Scheme and the officials informed him that fuel to the extent of Rs 15,000 per month can be saved through these electric three-wheelers.

An agreement was also entered into with the Care and Grow organisation to bring 100 per cent physical, mental and behavioural readiness among children at Anganwadi centres.

Education, IT and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh, was also present on the occasion.

Naidu laid the foundation for the Zilla Parishad high school building at Rangampet of Chandragiri mandal to be built with Rs 1.10 crore, for cement roads at Kandula Vari Palle, Chinna Ramapuram and A Rangampet villages to be taken up with Rs 3.2 crore and for an electric sub-station at Naravaripalle being constructed with Rs 4.27 crore.

He also laid stone for various other developmental works in the area. Drips and sprinklers were also distributed by him to the farmers as part of a micro-irrigation scheme.

